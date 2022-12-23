Chilean firefighters have battled to contain a devastating blaze that ravaged scores of homes in a coastal resort city, killing two people.

Officials said on Friday at least 200 homes were destroyed by the fire in Vina del Mar, northwest of the capital Santiago.

"We lost everything — documents, our vehicle," resident Oscar Gonzalez said, adding that what hurt most was the loss of his dogs.

President Gabriel Boric arrived at Vina del Mar on Friday afternoon to head an emergency meeting and visit affected areas.

"They can rest assured that we will not abandon them," the president said, underscoring the need to redouble prevention efforts at the start of a particularly hot, dry Southern Hemisphere summer.

"In our country we are standing on a powder keg. What happened (in Vina del Mar) could happen elsewhere," he said.

The light of day revealed a grim panorama of destruction left by the fire, which broke out Thursday and roared down a forested mountainside.

Manuel Monsalve, an assistant to the interior minister, said better weather should help firefighters to control the blaze by the end of Friday.

By late afternoon, it had been contained to three forest blazes outside the urban area.

'Everything is burnt'

Officials have given shifting assessments of the fire's toll.

As of Friday afternoon, they said two people had died — an 85-year-old woman and a man of 62.