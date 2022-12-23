Tens of millions of Americans have endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and cancelled holiday gatherings from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60 percent of the US population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said.

Power outages have left about 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports.

Utilities in Nashville, Memphis and throughout the Tennessee Valley said they were implementing rolling blackouts Friday to conserve power as the region battles an extreme cold front.

More than 4,600 flights within, into or out of the US were cancelled, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.

READ MORE:Massive winter storm sweeps across US, cancels thousands of holiday travels

From border to border

The huge storm stretched from border to border.

In Canada, WestJet cancelled all flights Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport, beginning at 9 am

In Mexico, migrants waited near the US border in unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a US Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum.

Even though fleets of snow plows and salt trucks have been deployed, driving was hazardous and sometimes deadly. A Kansas City, Missouri, a driver died on Thursday after skidding into a creek. And state police in Michigan said reported multiple crashes Friday, including a pileup involving nine tractor-trailers.

Activists also were rushing to get the homeless out of the cold.

Nearly 170 adults and children were keeping warm early Friday in Detroit at a shelter and a warming center that are designed to hold 100 people.

The weather service is forecasting the coldest Christmas in more than two decades in Philadelphia, where school officials shifted classes online on Friday.

States at emergency

In Portland, Oregon, officials opened five emergency shelters. Fallen trees and power lines have closed roads across the Portland metro area. And nearly 80 kilometres of Interstate 84, a major highway through the Columbia River Gorge, were closed Friday morning.