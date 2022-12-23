Türkiye will reduce its gas consumption to 54 billion cubic meters this year, a 10 percent drop over the 60 bcm that was consumed last year as the country moves increasingly towards renewables, says Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez.

More electricity is being produced from renewable sources and the use of natural gas as fuel to run power plants is going down, Dönmez told reporters at the Filyos Natural Gas Processing Plant in Zonguldak province on Wednesday.

The share of renewables, which include wind turbines, solar panels, and hydropower projects, is expected to reach 52 percent of the installed power capacity in 2022, according to the government.

Türkiye is among the top European countries that have increased the share of renewables in their energy mix.

At the same time Ankara has stepped up efforts to search for indigenous oil and gas reserves, Dönmez said, referring to the discovery of a gas field in the Black Sea and a more recent oil find in the southeast.

As part of Ankara’s effort to ensure energy security, underground gas storage capacity has been increased to 6 bcm.

READ MORE:Is Turkey becoming an energy hub?

This storage capacity, which is a hedge against supply disruptions, will be increased to 10 bcm in the near future, said Dönmez.