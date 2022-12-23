Two people have been killed and four injured in a shooting in central Paris, police and prosecutors said, adding that the shooter, in his 60s, had been arrested.

The motives of the gunman were unclear, with two of the four injured left in a serious condition on Friday in rue d'Enghien in the trendy 10th arrondissement.

"The shooter has been arrested with his weapon. The danger is over," a police source told AFP. "His motives remain unknown at this stage."

The shots shortly before 1100 GMT caused panic in the neighbourhood, a bustling area of shops, restaurants and bars.

Resident Emmanuel Boujenan told AFP that the man had been arrested in a hair salon.

"There were people panicking, shouting to the police and pointing to the salon 'he's in there, he's in there, go in'," he explained.

