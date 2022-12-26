Annus horriblis. The late Queen Elizabeth II’s descriptor for the year 1992 could very well be the headline for 2022.

From devastating floods to crippling droughts, from record-breaking summer heatwaves to once-in-a-lifetime winter storms, and economic and political upheavals of staggering scales, the year has turned out to be one of the worst in recent memory.

But none of the crisis could, perhaps, match the death, devastation and disruption caused by the Russian attack on Ukraine – a bloody and brutal war that has dragged on for 10 months, drawing comparisons with the two World Wars of 1914-18 and 1939-45.

“At the moment, there is no clear end in sight to the Ukraine conflict. So 2022 could well be remembered as just the beginning of a long and drawn-out war,” says Eugene Chausovsky, a defence expert and a senior analyst at New Lines Institute.

The year would also be remembered for the emergence of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “as a war-time president and symbol of Ukraine’s perseverance, or potentially the turning point in both Ukraine’s and Russia’s post-Soviet history,” Chausovsky tells TRT World.

But security experts are not yet ready to compare 2022 with 1914 or 1939.

“There are more contrasts than comparisons. Opposing military alliance systems were the causal agents in 1914 and 1939, these do not play in the Russian-Ukrainian War whatsoever,” says Edward Erickson, a former American military officer and a retired professor of military history at the Department of War Studies at the Marine Corps University.

“Both 1914 and 1939 were characterised by long-term pre-war planning, resulting in large-scale massed conventional offensive operations aimed at destroying enemy armies,” Erickson tells TRT World.

“The Russian offensive of 2022 was an ad hoc plan employing widely dispersed uncoordinated attacks aimed solely at regime change rather than the defeat of Ukraine’s armies.”

There is much evidence which backs Erickson’s argument. Among others, some captured Russian military documents show the Kremlin believed its “special military operation” in Ukraine would end in just 10 days after a successful attack on Kiev, resulting in the collapse of the Zelenskyy government.

But Kiev did not fall then and has not until now, turning the Russian offensive into a prolonged war. It also evolved its battle strategy to a level where Ukraine can conduct counter-attacks on Russian forces, including drone strikes deep inside enemy territory close to Moscow.

Since February 24, when Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, here’s how the story has unfolded.

Kiev roadblock

When Kiev chose to resist rather than yield, it turned out to be the most defining moment of the war, when Russian military plans appeared to have come apart, according to Erickson. “Plans always fail when the assumptions prove invalid,” the military analyst says.

“Putin’s assumption that the Zelensky government would collapse in a few days was fatally wrong. Russia had no ‘fall-back’ plan, so when the initial offensive failed, the widely dispersed Russian columns could not transition to a conventional posture aimed at defeating Ukraine’s armies,” says Erickson.

The analyst says that the Ukrainian resistance shifted the momentum to the Zelenskyy government, which rallied its people against Moscow’s attack.

Chausovsky also sees Russia’s failure to capture Kiev as “the most critical momentum shift” in the Ukraine war.

“This enabled the Ukrainian government to remain intact and to sustain a fierce and prolonged resistance to Russian forces, one which has been supported with military assistance from NATO,” he says.

Russian failure was not limited to Kiev. While Russian forces have been able to claim territories in the Donbass region – part of which was held by pro-Moscow separatists since 2014 – and southeastern Ukraine, they could not capture Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city.

Key developments

The year has seen a significant flow of Western weapons and funds toKiev, without which “Ukraine would have been forced to surrender in the late spring,” according to Erickson. “Again, Putin assumed that the US and the West were disunited and incapable of coordinated and rapid intervention. Another bad assumption,” he adds.

In mid-April, Russia faced a significant setback in an unexpected place, the Black Sea. Moskva, one of Russia’s most powerful warships, was sunk after an apparent Ukraine attack in a warning sign that the Russian fleet is not safe in the region.

But the next month, Russian forces captured the critical Black Sea port of Mariupol after a four-month-long bloody urban warfare, which also witnessed a fierce standoff at the Azovstal Steel Plant between Ukraine’s far-right Azov regiment and Russian forces.