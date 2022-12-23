A powerful car bomb detonated near a residential area in Islamabad, killing two suspected militants and an officer, police has said.

At least three police officers and seven passersby were wounded in the bombing on Friday. The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Police said in a statement that the blast happened when police officers spotted the car and ordered the driver to halt for routine checking.

Instead of stopping, its driver detonated explosives hidden inside. A female passenger in the car also was killed, Suhail Zafar Chattha, a senior police officer in Islamabad told reporters at the scene.

TV footage showed a burning car as police officers cordoned off the area.

Residents said they saw policemen on motorcycles chasing a car and ordering a man inside the vehicle to come out.

READ MORE:Over two dozen militants killed in Pakistan army raid

Chattha, the city's deputy police chief confirmed that account, saying the suspect blew up the explosive-laden vehicle after being surrounded by police officers.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the bombing and thanked the police.