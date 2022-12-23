President Joe Biden has delivered a Christmas address from the White House, wishing an increasingly divided America a "fresh start" including a purge of "the poison that has infected our politics and set us against one another."

"My hope this Christmas season is that we take a few moments of quiet reflection, find that stillness... at the heart of Christmas and really look at each other," Biden said on Thursday from a festive White House decked out with trees, garland and white lights.

The Democrat leader has recently taken a more aggressive stance against opposition Republicans, but with Christmas just three days away, his holiday message centred on themes of reconciliation and unity.

"Not as Democrats or Republicans. Not as members of Team Red or Team Blue. But as who we really are, fellow Americans, fellow human beings worthy of being treated with dignity and respect."

The 80-year-old spoke often early in his term about the need for reconciliation amid the discord left in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency.