Brazil's President-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has appointed 16 ministers, tapping two members of his party who oversaw states in Brazil's northeast to run the country's education and welfare systems.

His administration's transition team presented a report at Thursday's event taking stock of the federal government and claiming that four years under President Jair Bolsonaro had produced significant setbacks in health and education.

Camilo Santana, a former governor of the Ceara state, will preside over the Education Ministry.

Meanwhile, Piaui's former governor, Wellington Dias, will be Brazil's Social Development Minister.

They have two of the largest ministerial budgets, with the latter overseeing the government's massive welfare spending.

Lula's Health Minister will be Nísia Trinidade, who, throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, has led the government's Fiocruz health research institute, which also produces vaccines.

Lula has said those areas and fighting poverty will be his top priorities once he returns to the office he held from 2003 to 2010.

“I just want Brazilian society to know that the Brazil we found in December 2022, we received this government in a situation of penury — a situation in which the simplest things were done irresponsibly,” Lula said in televised statements from the capital, Brasilia.

“We’re not ashamed of saying we want political ministers," he said. "What we want are efficient politicians who have the competence to do politics and put together a good government.”

