Türkiye supports Azerbaijan-Armenia normalisation - defence minister
Türkiye has done "its best to ensure peace and stability in the region and to create an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity in the entire Caucasus," says Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.
Ankara opposes 'any situation fueling deadlock' in the region, says Hulusi Akar. / AA
December 22, 2022

Türkiye supports efforts aimed at the normalisation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the nation’s defence minister said.

Speaking at an event held by the Azerbaijan Embassy in Ankara on Thursday, Hulusi Akar said Türkiye supports the normalisation and recovery between Baku and Yerevan.

"Apart from this, it is against any situation that fuels the deadlock," he added.

Referring to a deal signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia after fighting a 44-day war in September 2020 over Karabakh region, Akar said with the signing of the agreement, Türkiye has done "its best to ensure peace and stability in the region and to create an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity in the entire Caucasus."

He also emphasised that it is necessary to know that Azerbaijan is right in its cause, and it should be clearly revealed everywhere.

"Great success"

Türkiye "constantly brings this up at international platforms, especially NATO platforms, and in bilateral relations," he said.

Besides, the armed forces of the two countries are working hard for the modernisation of the Azerbaijani army, Akar said, adding these efforts continue with "great success."

He also said cooperation with Azerbaijan on military training, defence industry repair works, and clearing of mines and improvised explosive devices continue.

Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a 44-day war in September 2020 over Karabakh region, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

The war saw Azerbaijan liberate several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

