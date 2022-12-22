Türkiye will continue its anti-terror operations within Syria as part of Ankara's security strategy, the Turkish foreign minister has told his American counterpart.

In a phone call on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the policy of Türkiye towards its war-torn neighbour, Syria.

The statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Cavusoglu emphasised to Blinken that "Türkiye's fight against terrorism will continue with determination."

In recent weeks, Türkiye's forces have been targeting PKK/YPG terror group in Syria, which has been launching attacks in Türkiye, including the deadly bombing in Istanbul's Istiklal in November.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had also declared that Türkiye will never compromise "on terror attacks launched from northern Syria."