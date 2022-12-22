Sweden has not taken any concrete steps to address Türkiye’s security concerns, the Turkish foreign minister said.

"There is no concrete development regarding the extradition of terrorist-related criminals and the freezing of terrorist assets," Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Cavusoglu said Sweden remains a "centre of attraction" for the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 failed coup in Türkiye.

"We welcome the extradition of a person who is not on our list. This week, the request for the extradition of a FETO member to our country was rejected by the Swedish Supreme Court, which is a very negative development," the minister said.

PKK and FETO terrorist groups are not only a threat to Türkiye but to other countries as well, he added.

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia's war against Ukraine.

But Türkiye – a NATO member for more than 70 years – voiced objections, accusing the two countries of tolerating and supporting terrorist groups.

This June, Türkiye and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum at a NATO summit to address Ankara's legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.

Fight against terrorism