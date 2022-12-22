Türkiye rescued over 40 irregular migrants and recovered the dead bodies of two, including a woman who was reportedly five-month pregnant, after Greek authorities illegally pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters, according to the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

Coast guard teams were dispatched off the coast of Kusadasi in the Aegean Aydin province after they learned there were irregular migrants in an inflatable boat on Wednesday.

A total of 43 people who were pushed back by Greek authorities were rescued, it said in a statement.

'We could have all died'

One of the rescued irregular migrants said that they set sail late Tuesday and travelled for over four hours.

Another migrant said Greek Coast Guard teams dismantled the engine of their boat and threw it into the sea. "There were high waves and storms. They were constantly creating waves with their boats.”