The Philippines' defence ministry has ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.

The ministry did not specify what activities those were, but its statement on Thursday follows a report earlier this week of Chinese construction on four uninhabited features in the disputed Spratly islands.

Beijing has dismissed that report as "unfounded".

Any encroachment or reclamation on features within the Philippines' 200-mile exclusive economic zone "is a threat to the security of Pagasa island, which is part of Philippine sovereign territory," the ministry said in a statement, using the Filipino name for Thitu island.

"We strongly urge China to uphold the prevailing rules-based international order and refrain from acts that will exacerbate tensions," it added.

The Chinese embassy in Manila reiterated that China strictly abides by a consensus reached among claimants that included not developing uninhabited reefs and islands.

'Friendly consultations'