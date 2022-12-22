WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippines boosts military presence in disputed waters
Manila calls on Beijing to uphold "prevailing rules-based international order" following reports of Chinese construction on four uninhabited features with its exclusive economic zone.
Philippines boosts military presence in disputed waters
The Philippines said that any foreign activities on features within the country's 200-mile exclusive economic zone "is a threat" to its security. / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
December 22, 2022

The Philippines' defence ministry has ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.

The ministry did not specify what activities those were, but its statement on Thursday follows a report earlier this week of Chinese construction on four uninhabited features in the disputed Spratly islands.

Beijing has dismissed that report as "unfounded".

Any encroachment or reclamation on features within the Philippines' 200-mile exclusive economic zone "is a threat to the security of Pagasa island, which is part of Philippine sovereign territory," the ministry said in a statement, using the Filipino name for Thitu island.

"We strongly urge China to uphold the prevailing rules-based international order and refrain from acts that will exacerbate tensions," it added.

The Chinese embassy in Manila reiterated that China strictly abides by a consensus reached among claimants that included not developing uninhabited reefs and islands.

READ MORE:Philippines: Chinese vessels 'swarming' area around disputed islands

'Friendly consultations'

RECOMMENDED

Asked to respond to the defence ministry's statement, it said both countries would "properly handle maritime issues through friendly consultations."

China claims most of the South China Sea, through which billions of dollars worth of goods pass each year.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have overlapping claims to various islands and features.

Thitu is the most strategically important of nine features the Philippines occupies in the Spratlys, located close to Subi Reef.

Subi Reef is one of the seven features where China built artificial islands, some of which have been installed surface-to-air missiles, aircraft hangars, and runways.

The Philippine military's Western Command in a statement said it had observed via regular navy and air patrols a "persistent presence" of Chinese militia near Thitu island and around Lankiam Cay, Whitsun Reef, and Sandy Cay.

It did not specify what the Chinese boats were doing.

READ MORE:Philippines asks Chinese flotilla of 200 vessels to leave disputed reef

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China