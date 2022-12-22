A small group of Afghan women have staged a defiant protest in Kabul against a Taliban order banning them from universities, an activist said, adding that some were arrested.

"They expelled women from universities. Oh, the respected people, support, support. Rights for everyone or no one!" chanted the protesters as they rallied in a Kabul neighbourhood on Thursday, footage obtained by AFP news agency showed.

In the latest move to restrict human rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban's minister for higher education on Tuesday ordered all public and private universities to bar women from attending.

A protester at the rally on Thursday told AFP "some of the girls" had been arrested by women police officers.

Two were released, but several remained in custody, she added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Around two dozen women dressed in hijabs, some wearing masks, could be seen raising their hands and chanting slogans as they marched through the streets.

The women had initially planned to gather in front of Kabul University, the country's biggest and most prestigious educational institution, but changed locations after the authorities deployed a large number of security personnel there.

International condemnations

Tuesday's announcement triggered international outrage, with the United States, the United Nations and several Muslim nations denouncing it.