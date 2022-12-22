Turkish Cypriots in London gathered in front of the office of the Greek Cypriot High Commission to commemorate Turkish Cypriots who were killed or displaced during "Bloody Christmas" in 1963.

On Wednesday evening, the 59th anniversary of the massacre, also known as "Black Christmas", Turkish Cypriots lit candles in memory of those who were killed and exhibited the photographs of those who lost their lives or went missing during the attacks by the Greek Cypriot terrorist group EOKA.

The events leading up to Bloody Christmas started in 1955 with the foundation of EOKA, a nationalist terrorist group. It was led by Georgios Grivas, a veteran officer of World Wars I and II, and a staunch opponent of communists and Turks.

Active in Cyprus, then ruled by the UK, EOKA targeted not only British soldiers and civil servants but also Turkish and Greek Cypriots who opposed its extreme ideology and its goal of union with Greece.

During the infamous "Bloody Christmas" massacre, also called “Black Christmas,” EOKA killed more than 370 Turkish Cypriots and displaced 25,000-30,000 others during the Christmas season of 1963.

Call for apologies

Eren Ramadan, founder and chairman of the Young Turkish Cypriots group in London, said they gathered to pay their respects to the victims and were trying to show the world what happened nearly 60 years ago.

"Such a sad atmosphere (here). Very somber...We'll just try to be as respectful as we can today,” he said.