Hundreds of migrants bundled in coats and blankets formed a long line in cold winter air at the US-Mexico border, hoping the Christmas period will bring an end to uncertainty over their hopes of securing asylum in the United States.

“We don’t have a choice,” Francisco Palacios said in Spanish on Wednesday, explaining that his family arrived in Tijuana two weeks ago to escape violence and gangs that extorted them for years for a chunk of their income selling fruit from a street cart.

Many hoped entry would be easier after a December 21 deadline for the United States to lift Covid-era restrictions, but the US Supreme Court this week ruled to let the policy, called Title 42, temporarily stay in place.

Title 42 allows US authorities to send migrants of certain nationalities, including Venezuelans, back to Mexico without a chance to seek asylum.

The Biden administration asked the court to lift the restrictions, but not before Christmas. It's not clear when the court's decision will come.

Watching migrants trickle past gates into the United States, several Venezuelans lamented the last-minute move.

"We're waiting. Here they say one thing, then half an hour later they say something else," said Venezuelan Vanessa Revenga, 40, one of thousands of migrants to gather in recent weeks in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, opposite El Paso, Texas.

Immigration advocates have said the restrictions go against American and international obligations to people fleeing to the US to escape persecution and that the pretext is outdated as coronavirus treatments improve.

Migrants can't celebrate Christmas

Christmas has made things even harder, said Venezuelan migrant Yessica Jerales, who was with her two children.