Thursday, December 22. 2022

Putin says end to Ukraine war 'the sooner, the better'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was aiming for a speedy end to the conflict in Ukraine and that fighting should end as soon as possible.

"Our goal is... to end this conflict. We are striving for this and will continue to strive... so we will seek to make sure that it all ends, and the sooner, the better," Putin told reporters.

In recent weeks, Putin, however, said that he does not foresee a Christmas ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

US Patriot missiles to Ukraine will prolong war: Putin

The deliveries of Patriot missiles from the US to Ukraine will only prolong the conflict, Russian President Putin said.

The Russian leader made the statement as he vowed that Moscow will find an "antidote" to counter the possible deployment of the missile system in Ukraine.

Russia regrets no calls for peace at US-Ukraine meeting

Moscow has noted the absence of calls for peace at a meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov said the Kremlin followed the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US and his meetings, including with US President Joe Biden.

"We can state with regret the fact that neither President Biden nor President Zelenskyy have spoken at least some words that could be perceived as, let's say, a potential willingness to listen to Russia's concerns,” he said.

EU chief, UK premier discuss sanctions against Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia were among the leading issues she discussed with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their latest meeting.

"Happy to exchange with Rishi Sunak on our continued close coordination on support to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia," Von der Leyen said on Twitter.

"We will also push for ambitious G7 and G20 agendas."

Zelenskyy returns home after US trip

President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Ukraine after a historic visit to the United States, his first international trip since the conflict with Russia started in February, his spokesperson told AFP news agency.

Sergiy Nykyforov confirmed that the Ukrainian leader had crossed the country's borders after a brief stop in Poland to meet with his ally President Andrzej Duda.

Russian official killed in car blast in Ukrainian town

A car blast has killed an official in the Russian-controlled village of Lyubimivka in southern Ukraine, Moscow-backed authorities said, the latest in a series of attacks against Russian-linked officials.

In a Telegram message, Russian authorities identified the official as Nikolayevich Shtepa.

Lyubimivka is located on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, which is occupied by Moscow's troops after they retreated from Kherson city last month rendering the river a new frontline.

US imposes sanctions on Russian naval entities

The United States has imposed sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Moscow's operations against Ukrainian ports, the US State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Russia over its conflict with Ukraine.

"In the wake of Russian naval operations against Ukrainian ports, including those that are providing much-needed food and grain to the world, the United States today is imposing sanctions on Russian naval entities," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Patriot missiles for Kiev won’t help settle Ukraine conflict: Kremlin

Russia has said that US supplies of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, would not contribute to settling the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, and would not prevent Russia from achieving its goals.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there had been no signs of readiness for peace talks during Zelenskyy's visit, and that this was evidence that the United States was fighting a proxy war with Russia "to the last Ukrainian".

Zelenskyy’s US visit aims at bolstering Ukraine's defence: Foreign minister

Ukraine’s foreign minister said Zelenskyy’s visit to the US is not symbolic, but rather aimed at bolstering the country’s defence.

“This visit is now the number one event in America and the world. But this visit is not about symbolism, but about concrete decisions that strengthen Ukraine's defence,” Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Facebook.

Welcoming the US decision to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems, Kuleba said that Kiev will receive the first Patriot battery “soon”, which he underlined will bring “a completely new level of air protection.”