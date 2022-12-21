WORLD
"I have managed (to form a government)," designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says on Twitter, just minutes before midnight deadline set by President Isaac Herzog.
Netanyahu, who returns after serving a record 15 years in the top office, is on trial for corruption charges he denies. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 21, 2022

Israel's designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the new Israeli government.

"I have managed (to form a government)," Netanyahu said on Twitter on Wednesday, minutes before a midnight deadline set by President Isaac Herzog.

A Herzog spokesperson confirmed that Netanyahu's statement had been received.

The announcement came after weeks of surprisingly difficult negotiations with his partners – who still need to finalise their power-sharing deals with Netanyahu’s Likud Party.

Nonetheless, Netanyahu said the new government is poised to be formally sworn into office “as soon as possible.”

READ MORE: Israel's Netanyahu gets 10 more days to form new government

Coalition's internal tensions

Netanyahu's conservative Likud and like-minded religious-nationalist parties close to the ultra-Orthodox and occupied West Bank settler communities won a comfortable majority in November 1 election, promising him 64 of parliament's 120 seats.

But the agreement to form a government was held up by disputes over a package of proposed legislation on issues ranging from planning authority in the occupied West Bank to ministerial control over the police.

The new government - which Netanyahu must now present within a week - will take office after a year that has seen the worst levels of violence in the occupied West Bank in more than a decade, with more than 150 Palestinians and more than 20 Israelis killed.

A stable government would depart from a turbulent period that saw Israelis go to the polls five times in less than four years, but the weeks of wrangling have clarified that the coalition may still face significant internal tensions.

Its makeup and proposals that would give parliament greater powers to overrule court decisions have also caused alarm in Israel and abroad. Critics see a threat to the independence of the justice system.

The inclusion of the hardliners Itamar Ben-Gvir of the ultranationalist Jewish Power party and Bezalel Smotrich from the far-right Religious Zionism party has shocked Palestinians and liberal Israelis.

Both oppose Palestinian statehood and support extending Israeli sovereignty into the occupied West Bank, adding another obstacle to a two-state solution, the resolution backed by Palestinian leaders, the United States and European governments.

READ MORE: Blinken vows to oppose Israel settlements, annexation in occupied West Bank

New ministers

Ben-Gvir will serve as security minister, with authority over the police, while Smotrich's pro-settler party will have control over planning in the occupied West Bank, giving it wide powers over the lives of Palestinians and opening the door to an expansion of Israeli settlements.

Ben-Gvir also wants to take greater direct control over the police with legislation that would give him direct authority over policy matters normally decided by the police commissioner.

At the same time, Aryeh Deri, head of the religious Shas party, is bidding to become finance minister, despite a conviction for tax fraud.

He would take over the ministry for two years under a shared arrangement with Smotrich, who would serve for the first two years of the government's term.

Netanyahu has said he will ultimately set Israeli policy and has pledged to govern in the interest of all citizens in Israel.

The veteran leader, who returns after serving a record 15 years in the top office, is on trial for corruption charges he denies.

READ MORE: Palestine trashes Netanyahu's offer of self-rule with Israeli security

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
