Israel's designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the new Israeli government.

"I have managed (to form a government)," Netanyahu said on Twitter on Wednesday, minutes before a midnight deadline set by President Isaac Herzog.

A Herzog spokesperson confirmed that Netanyahu's statement had been received.

The announcement came after weeks of surprisingly difficult negotiations with his partners – who still need to finalise their power-sharing deals with Netanyahu’s Likud Party.

Nonetheless, Netanyahu said the new government is poised to be formally sworn into office “as soon as possible.”

Coalition's internal tensions

Netanyahu's conservative Likud and like-minded religious-nationalist parties close to the ultra-Orthodox and occupied West Bank settler communities won a comfortable majority in November 1 election, promising him 64 of parliament's 120 seats.

But the agreement to form a government was held up by disputes over a package of proposed legislation on issues ranging from planning authority in the occupied West Bank to ministerial control over the police.

The new government - which Netanyahu must now present within a week - will take office after a year that has seen the worst levels of violence in the occupied West Bank in more than a decade, with more than 150 Palestinians and more than 20 Israelis killed.

A stable government would depart from a turbulent period that saw Israelis go to the polls five times in less than four years, but the weeks of wrangling have clarified that the coalition may still face significant internal tensions.

Its makeup and proposals that would give parliament greater powers to overrule court decisions have also caused alarm in Israel and abroad. Critics see a threat to the independence of the justice system.