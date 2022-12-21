A chef from Glasgow, who claims to have invented the curry dish chicken tikka masala, has died at the age of 77, a family member said.

Ahmed Aslam Ali, who invented the dish by improvising a sauce made from a tin of tomato soup at his restaurant Shish Mahal in the 1970s, died on Monday morning, his nephew Andleeb Ahmed said on Wednesday.

"He would eat lunch in his restaurant every day," Ahmed said.

"The restaurant was his life. The chefs would make curry for him. I am not sure if he often ate chicken tikka masala."

Ahmed said his uncle was a perfectionist and highly driven.

"Last year he was unwell, and I went to see him in hospital on Christmas Day," Ahmed said.

"His head was slumped down. I stayed for 10 minutes. Before I left, he lifted his head and said you should be at work."

Origins of chicken tikka masala

In an interview with AFP in 2009, Ali said he came up with the recipe for chicken tikka masala after a customer complained that his chicken tikka was too dry.

"Chicken tikka masala was invented in this restaurant, we used to make chicken tikka, and one day a customer said, 'I'd take some sauce with that, this is a bit dry'," Ali said.

"We thought we'd better cook the chicken with some sauce. So from here, we cooked chicken tikka with the sauce that contains yoghurt, cream, spices."

The dish went on to become the most popular dish in British restaurants.

Although it is difficult to prove definitively where the dish originated, it is generally regarded as a curry adapted to suit Western tastes.