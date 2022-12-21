Türkiye and Senegal will continue to enhance bilateral cooperation in several areas, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We have a common will to develop our cooperation with Senegal in every field,” Erdogan said at a news conference with his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

During their meeting at the presidential complex, Erdogan said they discussed economic, defence, and trade issues, as well as efforts against terrorism, including the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

"We will always strive to develop our economic relations with Africa in a fair and balanced way, and we will conduct our commercial relations on a win-win basis," he said.

Bilateral trade between Türkiye and Senegal reached $540 million in 2021, and the target now is $1 billion, he added.

Erdogan said he also exchanged views with Sall on the Ukraine war.