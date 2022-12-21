TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Senegal determined to deepen cooperation: Erdogan
Türkiye is developing economic ties with Africa in a "fair and balanced way", says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Bilateral trade between Türkiye and Senegal reached $540 million in 2021, and the target now is $1 billion, Erdogan says. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
December 21, 2022

Türkiye and Senegal will continue to enhance bilateral cooperation in several areas, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We have a common will to develop our cooperation with Senegal in every field,” Erdogan said at a news conference with his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

During their meeting at the presidential complex, Erdogan said they discussed economic, defence, and trade issues, as well as efforts against terrorism, including the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

"We will always strive to develop our economic relations with Africa in a fair and balanced way, and we will conduct our commercial relations on a win-win basis," he said.

Bilateral trade between Türkiye and Senegal reached $540 million in 2021, and the target now is $1 billion, he added.

Erdogan said he also exchanged views with Sall on the Ukraine war.

For his part, Sall appreciated Türkiye's "concrete contributions" to prevent a global food crisis by mediating between Moscow and Kiev.

He said bilateral cooperation between the countries continues in every field, including the defence sector.

Developing relations and cooperation with African countries is one of the cornerstones of Ankara's multi-dimensional foreign policy.

Opened in 1962, the Turkish Embassy in Senegal's capital Dakar is one of the first of Türkiye's diplomatic missions in Africa.

READ MORE: Türkiye, Senegal boost trade volume target to $1B

SOURCE:AA
