Türkiye pledges to help prevent digital terrorism, disinformation
'We will say no to racism, we will break global tutelage, and we will develop our institutional capacities,' says Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
Serious challenges have emerged along with new opportunities for individuals, societies and countries in media, Altun says. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
December 21, 2022

Türkiye has vowed to take part in all preventative measures to fight global disinformation and digital terrorism.

In a video message sent to a media workshop in the northwestern Bursa province on Wednesday, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun pointed out the transformation that the new generation of media introduced with innovations during news receiving and production.

He said serious challenges have emerged along with new opportunities for individuals, societies and countries in media.

"We must establish common platforms that will act jointly with the Turkic states in fighting fake news and disinformation targeting goodness and truth.

"We will say 'no' to racism, we will break global tutelage, and we will develop our institutional capacities," Altun said, pledging to boost Türkiye's reputation to the highest level in its region and the world.

"We will speak what is right, not what is imposed; we will spread justice, peace, tranquillity and prosperity to the whole world," he vowed.

