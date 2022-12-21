Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar has announced signing an export contract with Albania.

"We signed an export contract for the Bayraktar TB2 armed UAV with Albania," said Baykar Technologies on Twitter on Tuesday.

The number of countries to which the Turkish fighter drone Bayraktar TB2 is being exported has risen to 27, according to the firm.

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, said on Twitter: "We signed an export contract with Albania, a country we have walked along for centuries and share strong historical, cultural and humanitarian ties."

He also shared photographs from the signing ceremony.

