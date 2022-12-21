Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to step up the combat readiness of his country's nuclear forces, as he announced a series of actions to boost the country's defences, including the launch in January of a new hypersonic cruise missile for its navy.

"The armed forces and combat capabilities of our armed forces are increasing constantly and every day. And this process, of course, we will build up on," Putin said at a televised meeting with defence officials on Wednesday.

He said that Russia will also "improve the combat readiness of our nuclear triad".

In the same speech, Putin also said Moscow will start arming its navy with new hypersonic cruise missiles by January.

"Beginning January, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate will be equipped with the new Zircon hypersonic missile, which has no equivalent in the world," Putin said.

New military bases in Ukraine

During the meeting, his defence minister Sergei Shoigu noted that Russian servicemen in Ukraine are fighting "the combined forces of the West".

He said that Moscow plans to use two Ukrainian port cities on the Sea of Azov as Russian military bases.

"The ports in Berdyansk and Mariupol are fully functioning. We plan to deploy their bases for support vessels, emergency rescue services and ship repair units of the navy," Shoigu added.

Nearly ten months into the fighting, Russia has faced a series of military challenges on the ground in Ukraine.

Putin said the Russian army has to learn from and fix the problems, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month.

But he also said that there are no financial limits on what the government would provide in terms of equipment and hardware to boost the military.