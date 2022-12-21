At least five people have been reported killed and more than 70,000 rushed to evacuation centres in Malaysia after monsoon-triggered floods inundated the country's north, according to authorities.

More than 31,000 people have fled their homes in Kelantan state while more than 39,000 residents have been evacuated to temporary shelters in neighbouring Terengganu after flooding began over the weekend, the official Bernama news agency reported on Wednesday.

Emergency services officials said a total of five people had been killed.

"The water levels reached almost three metres (10 feet)," Muhammad Amee nudin Badrul Hisyam from Kuala Krai district in Kelantan told AFP news agency, as he cleared debris from his home after a nearby river overflowed and forced his family to flee.

Malaysian media reported that four people died in Kelantan on Monday when three sisters were electrocuted while wading in the floodwaters and a 15-month-old boy drowned.

The fifth victim was a two-year-old girl swept away by strong currents in Terengganu on Sunday.

In another village in Kelantan, flood victims were reportedly forced to drink floodwaters after they were stranded without access to potable water for two days, according to Malaysiakini news website.

More rain forecast