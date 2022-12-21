Buenos Aires (Argentina) –– In her own words, Flor Briasco was “very young” – she was just seven – when Argentina won the World Cup in 1986, led by one certain Diego Armando Maradona, one of the greatest to have played the sport.

When Lionel Messi, another short and stocky player made in the mould of Maradona, led the South American country to its third World Cup glory in Qatar this Sunday, Briasco could truly feel and understand what the trophy means for Argentines.

“There’s a reason to celebrate for a lot of Argentines who are from completely different social classes, places and locations in the country, so it’s very emotional,” she told TRT World as she and her daughter celebrated the World Cup victory amid a sea of blue and white. The triumph capped a 36-year-long wait and two painful final defeats against West Germany and Germany.

“It’s a beautiful atmosphere with a lot of celebrations. I hope we continue like this … and not separated ideologically,” said Briasco, touching on Argentina’s typically divisive political climate.

On Tuesday, an estimated five million people dressed in Argentina’s national blue-and-white jerseys, waving flags, banging drums and blowing vuvuzelas celebrated on the streets of Buenos Aires as they welcomed their world champion football heroes.

Every available space along the motorway was packed with people keen to catch a glimpse of the players riding on an open-top bus flanked by dozens of security personnel. As fans jostled to gain the best view, some climbed onto traffic light poles and mounted bus shelters while some locals looked on from their balconies –– high above the sea of blue and white below.

Even for Jorge Ricoy, who had witnessed his country’s World Cup wins of 1978 and 1986, the nerve-wracking final victory against France “was the most emotional game in my life”.

“It’s the logical reaction by people who are suffering a lot, so there’s a reason to celebrate,” said Ricoy, alluding to Argentina’s crippling economic crisis that has hit the poorest the hardest.

Alejandro Schoo, 31, echoed the sentiments.

“This (celebration) is for all the people who have suffered, who have lived it each day, who take the streets to work,” Schoo told TRT World, describing Argentina as a country that “suffers a lot”.

According to Santiago Martin, a 21-year-old graduate, the celebrations have been a distraction from Argentina’s political and economic issues.

“It’s the only thing that’s good we have in the country to escape the day-to-day, in terms of all of the problems there are here. It’s something for the masses to use to escape and distract themselves from the conditions they live in,” Martin told TRT World.