China tells Australia it will work on promoting strategic partnership
Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance for development of bilateral ties in a telegraph message to his Australian counterpart ahead of a meeting between the countries' foreign ministers in Beijing.
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says it is important to create better relations with major trading partner China. / Getty Images
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
December 21, 2022

China's President Xi Jinping has sent a message to his Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Chinese state media reported, telling him that he will work to promote a comprehensive strategic partnership. The reporting emerged only hours before a meeting between the countries' foreign ministers in Beijing.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Australia relations and am willing to work with the Australian side," Xi said in the telegram to Albanese, CCTV reported on Wednesday.

Albanese on Wednesday said it was important to create better relations with major trading partner China and thanked Xi for a telegram commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"It is important that we deliver better relations with our major trading partner in the future," Albanese told a news conference in Sydney.

The rapprochement between Australia and China ends years of frozen relations. Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong's visit is the first by an Australian minister since 2019 and the first formal talks in Beijing since 2018.

Diplomatic ties between Australia and its major trading partner China deteriorated in recent years, with Beijing imposing sanctions on Australian exports after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beijing was also angered by the previous Liberal government in Canberra effectively banning Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei from Australia's 5G network.

A meeting between Albanese and Xi on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali last month signalled a thaw in ties, although China's trade sanctions remain in place.

Wong will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and hold the sixth Australia–China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries on Wednesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
