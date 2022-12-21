TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Cultural event in Istanbul marks 75 years of Türkiye-Pakistan relations
Relations between the two countries have developed on the basis of close friendship and brotherhood since the establishment of Pakistan as an independent state on August 14, 1947.
Cultural event in Istanbul marks 75 years of Türkiye-Pakistan relations
The event ended after Pakistani Qawwali singers took the stage to sing traditional songs in their native dress.
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 21, 2022

A cultural night was held in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Türkiye.

After beginning with the playing of Türkiye and Pakistan's national anthems, the program on Tuesday continued with a performance by Turkish musicians.

Speaking at the event, Pakistan's Ambassador to Türkiye Yousaf Junaid pointed out that Türkiye and Pakistan are two countries that established relations not only 75 years ago but have a history that dates back more than 600 years.

“We have a history of brotherhood. It's not based on any material gains. It's not based on any benefits to be derived from each other. It is based on a boundless love which has no frontiers, which has no boundaries,” said Junaid.

READ MORE: Turkish-made MILGEM ships 'huge boost' to Pakistan's defence

'Religious, cultural, spiritual' bond

Touching on the two countries’ support for each other during hard times even though they are not neighbours and are “thousands of miles away,” the envoy said it is “because the bond is traditional, it’s cultural, it’s spiritual and it’s religious.”

Meanwhile, Turkish singer Ersin Faikzade, who performed songs in Turkish, Persian and Arabic at the event, said he had travelled across the world but had never seen brotherhood like this.

Faikzade also recalled Pakistan’s support for Türkiye during the Turkish War of Independence, underlining its importance.

RECOMMENDED

The event ended after Pakistani Qawwali singers took the stage to sing traditional songs in their native dress.

Qawwali music is Sufi-Islamic devotional music.

75th anniversary

Relations between the two countries have developed on the basis of close friendship and brotherhood since the establishment of Pakistan as an independent state on August 14, 1947.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ankara and Islamabad.

The support extended by the Muslims of the subcontinent to the Turkish War of Independence has a special place in the minds of the Turkish people. Türkiye’s success in establishing a modern state after the war has been a source of inspiration for the Pakistani people.

Following the establishment of Pakistan, reciprocal high-level visits developed friendly relations further, while the two countries' support for each other in getting through the most difficult challenges such as at times of natural disasters led to a deepening of close relations between the peoples.

READ MORE: Türkiye sends two planes carrying aid for Pakistan flood victims

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China