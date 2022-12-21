The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution that eases a weapons embargo on the Democratic Republic of Congo, a move hailed by Kinshasa as an "injustice repaired."

The Tuesday resolution removes a stipulation that previously required countries to inform the 15-member council of arms sales or military assistance to the DRC government.

"A battle won, an injustice repaired," government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya wrote on Twitter after passing the resolution.

Kinshasa has long complained that the requirement created an unnecessary bureaucratic hurdle in its battle with militia groups.

The DRC has been subject to the UN arms embargo since 2000, originally imposed over widespread violence in the central African nation.

In 2008, the Security Council amended the sanctions regime to apply only to armed groups.

The rules still required the government to notify a monitoring committee of arms purchases, however.

Earlier this year, the Council prolonged the regime but reduced the notification requirements for certain weapons purchases.

Kinshasa continued to push for the restrictions to be lifted amid a surge of clashes with the M23 militia in the east.

Diplomats in New York came under increasing pressure to act amid allegations that they were obstructing the Congolese military from protecting civilians.