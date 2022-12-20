WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly earthquake jolts northern California
A powerful 6.4-earthquake hits northern California, killing at least two people and cutting power to around 70,000 customers.
Deadly earthquake jolts northern California
California is regularly shaken by tremors, and seismologists say a quake capable of causing destruction is almost certain to hit the state in the next 30 years.
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 20, 2022

At least two people have died after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of northern California, triggering rockslides and cutting power to tens of thousands.

The relatively shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit overnight, 40 kilometres southwest of the port city of Eureka, in Humboldt County, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.

County emergency officials said there was significant damage in the Eel River Valley community.

"Approximately 11 individuals have been reported as injured," the sheriff's office said.

"Additionally, two individuals have died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake."

The office gave no further information about the deaths.

Around 70,000 customers remained without power, with Pacific Gas and Electric Company not able to say when it will be restored.

"Damage assessments are currently underway, with significant structural damages, including gas and water lines, observed in the Rio Dell community and moderate damages to properties throughout the Eel River Valley," the sheriff's office said.

RECOMMENDED

Aftershocks

A series of aftershocks were recorded in the wake of the quake, with the USGS predicting more over the coming days in the area, which is more than 400 kilometres northwest of San Francisco.

One roadway buckled, blocking access to the town of Fernbridge, tweeted Dania Romero, a reporter for KAEF television station.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed shattered windows, items in homes tossed from shelves and a supermarket aisle littered with spilt goods.

Debris and small rockslides were reported along a central route from Humboldt County to central California.

California is regularly shaken by tremors, and seismologists say a quake capable of causing widespread destruction is almost certain to hit the state in the next 30 years.

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake in 1994 in Northridge, northwest of Los Angeles, left at least 60 people dead and caused an estimated $10 billion in damage, while a 6.9 quake in San Francisco in 1989 claimed the lives of 67 people.

READ MORE: Offshore earthquake in California leaves thousands without power

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM