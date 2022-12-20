At least two people have died after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of northern California, triggering rockslides and cutting power to tens of thousands.

The relatively shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit overnight, 40 kilometres southwest of the port city of Eureka, in Humboldt County, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.

County emergency officials said there was significant damage in the Eel River Valley community.

"Approximately 11 individuals have been reported as injured," the sheriff's office said.

"Additionally, two individuals have died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake."

The office gave no further information about the deaths.

Around 70,000 customers remained without power, with Pacific Gas and Electric Company not able to say when it will be restored.

"Damage assessments are currently underway, with significant structural damages, including gas and water lines, observed in the Rio Dell community and moderate damages to properties throughout the Eel River Valley," the sheriff's office said.