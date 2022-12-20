Leaders from the Middle East and Europe gathered in Jordan in a conference focused on bolstering security and stability in Iraq.

Tuesday's "Baghdad II" meeting included high-level officials from Saudi Arabia and Iran, along with leaders from Türkiye, France, Iraq, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and the European Union.

The countries said the goal was to show “support for Iraq, its sovereignty, security, and stability, as well as its political process, its economic and development progress, and its efforts to rebuild.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said in his opening remarks that the meeting “takes place at a time when the region is facing security and political crises,” along with threats to food, water, health and energy security and the impacts of climate crisis.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, chief of the Arab League, called for Baghdad to be left out of regional rivalries, saying that “Iraq should not be an arena for conflict or settling scores.”

Iraq's stability and security have been shaken for decades by internal and external conflicts.

The 2003 US-led invasion led to years of intense violence and sectarian strife, including the creation of Daesh and the empowerment of Iran-backed political factions and militias.

More recently, the country has been paralysed by political gridlock, with the main dividing line running between Iran’s allies and opponents.

Recently, Baghdad has attempted to assume the role of mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

But a series of talks between the two in Iraq have come to a halt, with Tehran reportedly accusing the kingdom of inciting protests in Iran.

A 'main victim' of regional destabilisation