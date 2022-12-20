TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye calls on France to support global anti-terror fight
Ankara is expecting France and other NATO allies put an end to all demonstrations and activities of the PKK and support fight against the terrorist group, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says.
Türkiye calls on France to support global anti-terror fight
Ankara's role and efforts to settle the East Mediterranean, Libya and Ukraine crises should be backed by Paris, says Fahrettin Altun. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 20, 2022

Türkiye has called on France to support global cooperation in fighting terrorism across the world, the country's communications director said.

Speaking at a panel titled "Türkiye-France Relations Opportunities and Challenges" in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, Fahrettin Altun said the EU recognises the PKK as a terrorist group, but its members can be "present and active" in France.

Ankara is also expecting France and other NATO allies put an end to all demonstrations and activities of the PKK and support the fight against the terrorist group and the PYD/YPG, the PKK's Syrian offshoot, he also said.

The "disinformation campaign" of the terrorist group will not only damage the bilateral relations between Ankara and Paris, but France itself, Altun warned.

"The French cement giant Lafarge provides support to many terrorist organisations including Daesh/ISIS. This is indeed going to be a dark mark on the history of France," he said.

In October, Lafarge was slapped with a heavy fine of $778 million by a US court for supporting several terror groups in Syria in 2013-2014, including Daesh.

Additionally, Ankara's role and efforts to settle the East Mediterranean, Libya and Ukraine crises should be backed by Paris, Altun said.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Türkiye asks for clarity on deceased Turkish national in French custody

Ukraine crisis

Standing out as a stabilising actor, Türkiye has done its share and will continue to do so to prevent the crisis in Ukraine to deepen even further, he pledged.

Also, France and Europe are facing challenges in handling illegal migration, he said, adding Türkiye should be taken as an example and a common working culture should be created.

In countries such as Syria and Libya, Paris' policies should be in harmony with Ankara, he urged.

Türkiye and France have long-standing historical ties, Altun said, adding they can cooperate on many issues, including the handling of illegal migration, the defence industry, and fighting terrorism.

READ MORE: Lafarge pleads guilty to supporting Daesh, agrees to pay $778M fine

SOURCE:AA
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM