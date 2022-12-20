Pakistani security forces have re-taken a counter-terrorism interrogation centre two days after militants seized it, security sources said, adding that all hostages, some slightly wounded, had been rescued.

Security forces told Reuters news agency on Tuesday that they were still looking to clear the entire compound after launching the operation to free the hostages from the Pakistani Taliban militants who snatched interrogators' weapons and took their captives on Sunday.

Six security officials and several detainees were inside the centre, said the sources, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

"Good news is we successfully recovered all the hostages from the terrorists. Some of them are slightly injured but they are fine," one security official told Reuters, adding that some security personnel had also been wounded.

"The operation is being concluded and there is no more resistance ... the security forces have entered the compound," he said.

Initial reports said nine security force personnel had been wounded.

The fate of the militants who had seized the compound was not immediately clear.

The military and the interior ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Safe passage

Security forces had surrounded the military district in which the centre is located in the northwestern town of Bannu, where about 20 fighters from the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were holed up.