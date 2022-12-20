A German court has convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to murder of over 11,000 people when she was the secretary to a Nazi SS commander at the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.

The district court in the northern town of Itzehoe handed Irmgard Furchner - known as the 'secretary of evil' - a two-year suspended sentence, according to German broadcaster NDR and other media on Tuesday.

The woman worked as a typist at a Nazi concentration camp and was regarded as having contributed to the murder of over 11,000 people.

She was sentenced under juvenile law because she was only 18 years old at the time of the crimes.

She worked at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.

The start of Furchner's trial was delayed in September 2021 when she briefly went on the run. She was caught hours after failing to turn up to court.

Some 65,000 people died of starvation and disease or in the gas chamber at Stutthof near Gdansk, in today's Poland. They included prisoners of war and Jews caught up in the Nazis' extermination campaign.

Furchner was alleged to have “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office.”