WORLD
4 MIN READ
Germany convicts 97-year-old woman of complicity in Nazi war crimes
Irmgard Furchner, who was below 18 at the time of her crime, was tried in a juvenile court and handed a two-year suspended sentence.
Germany convicts 97-year-old woman of complicity in Nazi war crimes
View of the Stutthof concentration camp after liberation.
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
December 20, 2022

A German court has convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to murder of over 11,000 people when she was the secretary to a Nazi SS commander at the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.

The district court in the northern town of Itzehoe handed Irmgard Furchner - known as the 'secretary of evil' - a two-year suspended sentence, according to German broadcaster NDR and other media on Tuesday. 

The woman worked as a typist at a Nazi concentration camp and was regarded as having contributed to the murder of over 11,000 people.

She was sentenced under juvenile law because she was only 18 years old at the time of the crimes.

She worked at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.

The start of Furchner's trial was delayed in September 2021 when she briefly went on the run. She was caught hours after failing to turn up to court.

Some 65,000 people died of starvation and disease or in the gas chamber at Stutthof near Gdansk, in today's Poland. They included prisoners of war and Jews caught up in the Nazis' extermination campaign. 

READ MORE:Germany puts 100-year-old on trial for Nazi crimes

Furchner was alleged to have “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office.”

RECOMMENDED

The verdict and sentence were in line with the prosecutors’ demands. Defence lawyers had asked for their client to be acquitted, arguing that the evidence hadn’t shown beyond doubt that Furchner knew about the systematic killings at the camp, meaning there was no proof of intent as required for criminal liability.

In her closing statement, Furchner said she was sorry for what had happened and regretted that she had been at Stutthof at the time.

READ MORE:Rolex worn by prisoner during WWII’ Great Escape’ up for auction

Initially a collection point for Jews and non-Jewish Poles removed from Danzig, now the Polish city of Gdansk, Stutthof was used as a so-called “work education camp” where forced labourers, primarily Polish and Soviet citizens, were sent to serve sentences and often died.

From mid-1944, tens of thousands of Jews from ghettos in the Baltics and Auschwitz filled the camp, along with thousands of Polish civilians swept up in the brutal Nazi suppression of the Warsaw uprising.

Others incarcerated included political prisoners, accused criminals and Jehovah’s Witnesses.

More than 60,000 people were killed there by being given lethal injections of gasoline or phenol directly to their hearts, shot or starved.

Others were forced outside in winter without clothing until they died of exposure or were put to death in a gas chamber.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM