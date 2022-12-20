The World Bank has authorised five projects totalling $1.692 billion for the reconstruction of flood-hit areas of southern Pakistan.

"World Bank's Executive Board today approved $1.692 billion in financing for five projects to support people living in flood-affected areas of Sindh Province in Pakistan," an official statement said on Tuesday.

Funds will be disbursed on the five projects i.e. to support rehabilitation, housing reconstruction and the restoration of crop production for vulnerable communities in the southern province, one of the worst-affected regions by recent super floods.

The funds will also be used to support maternal and child health services.

“Sindh was the province worst affected by the 2022 floods. There were huge damages to the housing, health, and agriculture sectors and people lost their livelihoods. Beyond the rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged houses and infrastructure, our engagement in the flood response effort is an opportunity to strengthen resilience, and reform institutions and governance structures,” the statement quoted Najy Benhassine, the World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, as saying.

The World Bank will continue to support Pakistan’s government and people in their efforts to recover from the recent flood emergency and build long-term resilience to similar climate-related shocks, it added.

READ MORE:Pakistan floods: World Bank to provide $2B in reconstruction efforts