Bandits kill dozens in northern Nigeria
The attacks took place separately on Sunday night in the Malagum and Sokwong communities, a local administrator said.
Police officers and Civil Defence provides security during an election campaign of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Nigeria's ruling party, ahead of 2023 Presidential elections in Lagos, Nigeria, November 26, 2022. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
December 20, 2022

At least 37 people have been killed by bandits in two communities in northern Nigeria’s Kaduna State, an official confirmed. 

"Bandits attacked the communities in my area and killed 37 people," Atuk Stephen, the political administrator of Kaura district, told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Stephen said the attacks took place separately on Sunday night in the Malagum and Sokwong communities.

He said the bandits carried out the coordinated attacks between 11 pm and midnight.

"We are terribly shocked because they burnt about 100 houses after the attack when people were asleep."

"I visited the two scenes of the attack and I am tearful due to the bad situation perpetrated by the bandits,” he added.

According to Stephen, all of the houses in the Sokwong community were completely razed by the bandits and the entire area has been deserted.

Police are yet to confirm the incident.

