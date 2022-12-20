Swiss public broadcaster RSI has reported on illegal Greek pushbacks of migrants in the Aegean Sea and an operation by the Turkish Coast Guard to rescue irregular migrants.

The report over the weekend by the Italian language broadcaster has covered the Turkish Coast Guard’s rescue of 27 irregular migrants in two lifeboats pushed back by Greek forces into Turkish territorial waters.

It cited an official who said that Greece violated international maritime law by pushing back small migrant boats and often using violent methods against them.

The report noted that the 27 irregular migrants caught in Greece’s territorial waters had left Turkish territorial waters in rubber boats at night and Turkish Coast Guard personnel took them to a safe point.

It said that all of the irregular migrants were Palestinians, most of whom were under the age of 30, including 24 men and three women.

Ill treatment by Greece