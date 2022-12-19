The Turkish Coast Guard said it rescued a total of 181 irregular migrants, including many who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

In the first incident, teams were dispatched off the coast of Ayvacik in the northwestern Canakkale province after the coast guard learned that there were irregular migrants in an inflatable boat. A total of 39 people from various countries who were pushed back by Greek authorities were rescued, it said on Monday.

In the second incident in the same region, 54 migrants were rescued.

Meanwhile, in Türkiye’s Aegean province of Mugla, 88 irregular migrants who were pushed back by Greek forces were rescued.

Breaches by Greek authorities