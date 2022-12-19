Europe's policing agency has said the threat from transnational extremist right-wing communities online leading to violent attacks is rising.

An operation Europol conducted flagged more than 800 examples of violence or terror content.

Two recent gun attacks, one in the United States and another in Slovakia, "illustrated a concerning proliferation of violent right-wing extremist and terrorist activities on a global scale," Europol warned on Monday.

"The perpetrators of these attacks were part of transnational online communities and took inspiration from other violent right-wing extremists and terrorists," it added in a statement.

Europol and police from 13 European Union countries and Britain last Thursday held a "referral action day" to pin extremist and violent right-wing content on the internet including livestream broadcasts, manifestos, and claims and celebrations of attacks.

Police then referred the content to online service providers and their responses to the referrals were tested, The Hague-based agency said in a statement.

"The activities resulted in the referral of 831 items to 34 affected platforms," Europol said, adding "the threat posed by violent extremism and terrorism is still on the rise."

Europol pointed to two attacks blamed on violent right-wing extremism and which could be linked to online content.