US online giant Meta appears to have "breached EU antitrust rules" in the online classified section of its Facebook social network, the European Commission said in a preliminary finding.

"The Commission takes issue with Meta tying its online classified ads service, Facebook Marketplace, to its personal social network, Facebook," it said in a complaint released on Monday.

"The Commission is also concerned that Meta is imposing unfair trading conditions on Facebook Marketplace's competitors for its own benefit."

Meta has disputed the allegations.

“The claims made by the European Commission are without foundation,” Tim Lamb, Meta’s head of EMEA competition, said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to work with regulatory authorities to demonstrate that our product innovation is pro-consumer and pro-competitive.”

The company said it will study the complaints and is fully cooperating with the Commission’s investigation.

The commission, the regulator for the 27-nation European Union, has had several run-ins with Meta and other Big Tech companies over their practices.

Its policy arsenal has been beefed up this year with two new pieces of EU legislation, the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act, that carry massive financial penalties in the event of an infringement.

Those acts will come fully into force through 2023 and 2024.