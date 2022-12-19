European Union energy ministers have reached an agreement to set a price cap for natural gas in the bloc, officials said, with Malta's minister saying the threshold would be the equivalent of $191 per megawatt-hour (MWh).

"We are speaking about a price cap set at 180 euros," Maltese Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said on Monday.

"It wasn't an easy thing to achieve."

Since it could not find a consensus on the divisive topic, the Czech presidency of the European Council, which represents member countries, opted for a "qualified majority" as the voting rule to get the political agreement.

Under EU rules, a qualified majority requires that 55 percent of member countries, or 17 out of the 27, vote in favour of a proposal. Such a vote also requires that those nations represent at least 65 percent of the bloc’s population.

The agreement is seen to unlock other measures to mitigate an energy crunch Europe is facing as a consequence of Russia's armed conflict with Ukraine, including joint gas purchases and a future new benchmark for pricing gas.

It capped months of wrangling between member states.

One camp wanted to urgently bring down gas prices sent soaring by Russia's war in Ukraine by limiting how high the price for gas used in electricity generation could go.

The other, led by heavyweight Germany, was leery of a too-easily-triggered price cap that could scare off liquified natural gas (LNG) supplies to more lucrative markets in Asia.

Moscow has reacted to EU's decision, calling the price cap, "unacceptable", according to Russian media.