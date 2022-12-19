South Africa's ruling ANC party has re-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa as its leader for a second five-year term, despite a brewing scandal over a huge cash theft at his farm.

Ramaphosa garnered 2,476 votes for the post of party president against 1,897 for former health minister Zweli Mkhize, the African National Congress' elections chief, Kgalema Motlanthe, announced on Monday.

"It's a good outcome not only for the governing party... it's a good outcome for the country," Ramaphosa's spokesman Vincent Magwenya told reporters.

"The president is quite energised," he added.

Ramaphosa's comfortable victory opens the way for him to a second term as South African president if the ANC win the next general elections, due in 2024.

Under the constitution, the head of state is chosen by parliament.

More than 4,300 delegates, gathered at a conference near Johannesburg, cast their ballots on Sunday to appoint top officials, including party president, deputy president, chair and secretary general,

The party's former treasurer, Paul Mashatile, emerged deputy president.

