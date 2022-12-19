WORLD
3 MIN READ
Switzerland suspends admission of refugees under UN programme
The Alpine nation had committed to resettling 1,820 vulnerable refugees in 2022 and 2023.
Switzerland suspends admission of refugees under UN programme
For 2022, UNHCR had estimated that nearly 1.5 million refugees were in need of resettlement, although only a fraction of those spots were made available. / AP Archive
By Abid Sultan
December 19, 2022

Switzerland has temporarily suspended participation in a UN programme aimed at resettling vulnerable refugees, blaming incapacity as it faces an influx of people fleeing Ukraine.

The Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) confirmed on Monday reports that the wealthy Alpine nation had suspended admissions of refugees under the United Nations refugee agency's resettlement programme.

"The resettlement programme will not be called into question, only admissions will be temporarily suspended," said SEM spokesman Lukas Rieder. 

The UNHCR has been working to resettle to third countries some of the world's most vulnerable refugees living in precarious conditions. 

For 2022, UNHCR had estimated that nearly 1.5 million refugees were in need of resettlement, although only a fraction of those spots were made available.

Switzerland, with a population of 8.7 million, had committed to resettling 1,820 vulnerable refugees in 2022 and 2023.

But local media reported that the justice ministry decided in late November to suspend the programme.

Rieder attributed the decision to "severe pressure" on Switzerland's asylum system, especially in terms of accommodation capacity and staff.

READ MORE:Sri Lankan navy rescues Rohingya refugees adrift in Indian Ocean

RECOMMENDED

Vulnerable refugees

Around 100,000 asylum seekers and refugees, including more than 70,000 fleeing the war in Ukraine, have arrived in Switzerland since the start of the year, reportedly the largest such number since World War II.

"Therefore, the task force in charge recommended the temporary suspension of admissions under the 2022/2023 resettlement programme," Rieder said.

By mid-December, 641 people had already been resettled under the programme, and he said that around 400 refugees who have already received a positive admission decision will be admitted by next March.

But the remainder would need to wait.

That decision would be re-evaluated during the first half of 2023, Rieder said.

According to local newspaper report, the refugees in question are mostly from Afghanistan, Sudan and Syria, and mainly comprise of women, children and people with health conditions who are deemed particularly vulnerable by UNHCR.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugee agency envoy

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula