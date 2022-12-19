European Union unity over sanctions on Russia has started to falter as jitters about the impact on Europe's own stumbling economy have weakened resolve to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

EU leaders agreed on Thursday to the ninth package of sanctions but talks were acrimonious, with Poland and the Baltic states campaigning for tougher measures, while states further west, such as Germany, were more hesitant.

Some, such as Belgium and Greece, as well as Hungary - which still relies heavily on Russian energy imports - pushed back against further sweeping measures, EU diplomats told Reuters.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult to impose sanctions that hit Russia hard enough, without excessive collateral damage to the EU," a spokesperson for Belgium's government said ahead of the deal at the EU leaders' summit.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, starting the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, the EU showed a united front and responded with swift steps against Russia, unusual for the 27-nation bloc where opposing voices often turn debates into marathon meetings.

Sanctions have already been imposed on a range of companies and Russian individuals, while overflights by Russian planes have been banned and business with several Russian banks barred.

But finding common ground now has become more challenging.

After this week's talks, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis described the latest sanctions deal as a "missed opportunity", saying he was disappointed that EU states spent more time discussing exemptions than tougher steps.

The latest measures targeted entities connected to Russia's military, clamped down on drones and froze assets of two Russian banks, among other curbs.

But strains were felt during the talks. Lithuania and others objected to moves to secure carve-outs to exempt a handful of Russian oligarchs involved with agriculture and fertilisers. However, that dispute was defused in the end, sources said.

Poland and the Baltic states, closer to the frontline, circulated a proposal in recent weeks for more far-reaching sanctions, including on Russian gas and its nuclear industry, and arguing against exemptions, such as on sales of Russian steel and diamonds.

‘It’s not fair’