Sri Lanka's navy has rescued 104 Rohingya adrift off the Indian Ocean island's northern coast, an official said, as members of the Muslim minority continue to escape violence in Myanmar and hardship in Bangladesh refugee camps.

The boat was first detected by the Sri Lanka Navy when it was 3.5 nautical miles from shore and a search and rescue operation was launched to eventually tow the vessel to a northern harbour on Sunday night, a navy spokesperson, Captain Gayan Wickramasuriya, said on Monday.

"The people have been handed over to the police," Wickramasuriya said. "The police will present them before a magistrate who will decide the next step."

A navy statement said 104 Myanmar nationals were found aboard a small trawler suspected to have originated from Myanmar and was heading to Indonesia when it ran into engine trouble in rough seas.

Wickramasuriya said 39 women and 23 minors were among the rescued people, and an 80-year old man, one mother and her two children were admitted to hospital suffering from minor sickness.

