At least 31 Thai Navy sailors have gone missing after their vessel sank off the southeastern coast of Thailand, a naval spokesperson said.

The HTMS Sukhothai was patrolling the Gulf of Thailand, roughly 20 nautical miles from Bang Saphan pier in southern Prachuap Khiri Khan, when it ran into strong tides and took on water late Sunday night.

A rescue mission was launched after the vessel's electronic system was damaged, with pictures shared by the navy showing the ship dramatically heeling to one side.

"We are still looking for 31 missing," said navy spokesperson Admiral Pogkrong Montradpalin, adding that the ship sank shortly after midnight.

"The ship's operating systems stopped working, causing the ship to lose control," he said earlier Monday morning.