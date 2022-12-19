Thousands of people took to the streets of the French capital Paris on the occasion of International Migrants Day to protest against a new immigration draft law.

After gathering at the Porte de la Chapelle metro station on Sunday, they started walking towards the city centre.

The demonstrators held banners saying "France, illegal" and "Racists, fascists, get off our streets" and chanted slogans such as "Solidarity with undocumented migrants" and "We are not dangerous, migrants are in danger."

Calling for more solidarity with irregular migrants, they expressed their opposition to the immigration bill promoted by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

READ MORE:France's new immigration draft law raises fears of 'illegal refoulement'