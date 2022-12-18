It was one of the greatest finals of all time, capping off a fantastic tournament with commanding performances from two top players on the grandest platform - the night was filled with high emotion and swings in fate.

After a thrilling 3-3 draw in which Lionel Messi scored twice, and Kylian Mbappe had a hat-trick, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup.

Nearly 89,000 spectators watched the action in Lusail Stadium, one of three stadiums built especially for the tournament in Qatar, with a population of 2.5 million people, the first Arab country to host the game.

Messi's penalty and Angel Di Maria's goal in the first half placed Argentina in command, but Mbappe converted a penalty in the 80th minute and volleyed in an equaliser a minute later to send the game into extra time.

Messi put Argentina back in the lead, but Mbappe tied the game with another penalty, making him the second player in World Cup final history, after England's Geoff Hurst in 1966, to score a hat-trick.

As a result, the game was decided by a shootout. Argentina's Emiliano Martinez stopped Kingsley Coman's attempt, and Aurelien Tchouameni missed the mark, allowing Gonzalo Montiel to win, which he did.

“What a game, that is all I can say. This World Cup ended with the best game of all time. We are all in awe,” Mohammed Faisal, a Bangladeshi Argentina fan, told TRT World.

And with that dramatic final on Sunday, Qatar - which garnered criticism on human rights but overcame fears that it could successfully host such a global event - closed the curtain on the World Cup on its national day.

Critics also questioned how football officials could pick a country which had never before qualified for the finals, was too hot to host summer matches, and would need to build most of its World Cup stadiums from scratch.

In the run-up to the games, restrictions on alcohol sales also drew much attention, but fans eventually shrugged off the issue, with the majority, mainly female fans, saying this decision has led to a safer experience at the tournament.

There has been hardly any violence or arrests throughout the tournament.

Laws on homosexuality and the display of LGBTQ symbols also drew negative attention to the football tournament.

FIFA's decision to penalise teams wearing "One Love" armbands, German players pointedly putting their hands over their mouths for a pre-match photo, and German politician Nancy Faeser wearing the ‘one love’ armband further inflamed the issue.