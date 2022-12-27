An escalation of Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank coupled with an unprovoked, deadly three-day assault on besieged Gaza in August has made 2022 the deadliest year for Palestinians since the end of the Second Intifada (Palestinian uprising) in 2005.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli forces have killed over 251 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza this year, including at least 47 children.

The year started out with unprecedented international analyses of Israel’s rule over Palestinians. Israeli human rights group B’Tselem exposed the country’s “apartheid system” in a January report and Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both conducted their own reports, concluding in February and April, respectively, that Israel’s policies effectively constituted “apartheid”.

However, even with Israel’s entire system of dominance thoroughly documented and made public via international human rights organisations, Israel has continued to benefit from impunity caused by the international community’s silence throughout its ongoing aggression against every aspect of Palestinian existence and resistance under its decades-long occupation.

Demolitions, evictions and displacement

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), during the first eight months of 2022, Israel demolished 590 Palestinian-owned structures and displaced 707 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank.

In addition to Palestinian-owned structures, Israel has, this year, demolished 97 structures provided to Palestinians through donor-funded humanitarian aid, effectively cutting off access to crucial services for thousands of Palestinians.

Perhaps one of the most notorious eviction cases this year was that of the Salem family, who have lived in the predominantly Palestinian neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem for over three generations.

The family of 12 — including six children and their elderly mother, Fatima Salem - faced intimidation, harassment and aggression from Israeli authorities and settlers alike for resisting the eviction order, which forced them out of their home to make way for illegal Jewish settlements.

After freezing the eviction order on February 22, the Israeli Magistrate's Court in Jerusalem decided, on April 25, to extend the freeze after accepting an appeal by the Salem family.

While the Salem family may be temporarily graced with an eviction freeze, they are but one of 218 Palestinian families — comprising 970 individuals, including 424 children, living mainly in the neighbourhoods of Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan — that are constantly facing the threat of forced eviction by Israeli authorities.

In early May, after a two-decade legal battle, Israel’s high court issued a ruling allowing the Israeli army to evict some 1,000 Palestinian residents of the Masafer Yatta area of the occupied West Bank and repurpose the newly depopulated land for Israeli military use.

It was one of the single biggest expulsion decisions since Israel seized the UN-mandated Palestinian territories by force in 1967 and began its decades-long occupation.

Within Israel, discriminatory policies deny the legality of some 35 Palestinian villages in the Negev Desert, allowing the Israeli army to repeatedly demolish them.

Israel began building Jewish settlements in the Negev as early as 1947 in response to the British Morrison–Grady Plan which would have allotted the area to the Palestinian state. The area was then allotted to the Jewish state a year later by the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine.

In 2005, the Israeli government adopted the Negev Development Plan which aimed to unlawfully increase the Jewish population in the region from 535,000 to 900,000 by 2015.

As of mid-November, Al Araqib, one of the 35 unrecognised villages, has been demolished 209 times. The residents are Arab citizens of Israel. According to legal rights group Adalah, they were displaced in 1951 shortly before the area was declared "state land" by Israel.

They returned in 1998 and have fought through the courts for planting of a forest on the land by the Jewish National Fund.

Military raid on Al Aqsa Mosque Compound

On April 15, the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque Compound as thousands of worshippers were gathered for early morning prayers.

Palestinian cameraman Rami al Khatib, who witnessed the raid, said, “They [Israeli forces] brutally emptied the compound. They were attacking the mosque staff, normal people, elders, young people.”

But, Israeli police said they entered the compound — the third holiest site in Islam — to break up a “violent” crowd that had stayed behind after the morning prayers had concluded.

Israeli police said they arrested at least 300 Palestinians during the military raid. However, Palestinian sources put the number at 400, while medics reported at least 158 Palestinians had been injured.

Israeli forces continued to raid the Al Aqsa Mosque Compound during Friday prayers throughout the month of Ramadan, injuring approximately 30 Palestinians, including three journalists, on April 22 and at least 42 Palestinians on the last Friday of the month, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Israel’s power to revoke citizenship

In July, Israel’s Supreme Court ruled that the state had the power to revoke the citizenship of a person convicted of any offence that amounts to a "breach of loyalty," even if the person would become stateless as a result — a violation of international law.

This decision has fabricated a vulpine legality for revoking the citizenships of Palestinian citizens of Israel.

At present, Israel’s definition of a “breach of loyalty” is based on its Counter-Terrorism Law, which permits it to classify different offences as “terrorist acts”.

Under the law, merely protesting can be classified as an act of terrorism — as was witnessed in the aftermath of the mass demonstrations in May 2021, when Israel arrested thousands of Palestinian protesters and filed indictments against hundreds, ultimately charging 167 of them with terrorist accusations.

Following the Supreme Court's ruling in July, the protesters charged with terrorism all face the threat of having their citizenships revoked and being left stateless.

According to the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, 500 Palestinians have been arrested per month this year, amidst 4, 760 Palestinians in total in prison - 820 of whom have been detained without charge.

Shireen Abu Akleh

On May 11, Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot in the head and killed at the entrance of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank while wearing a press helmet and west in course of covering an Israeli military raid.

Israel was quick to deny responsibility for the incident and blamed the killing on armed Palestinians in the area instead.

In the two months following the killing, leading global media outlets conducted in-depth investigations based on video footage filmed at the scene before, during and after the shooting, as well as through video soundtrack analysis and eyewitness accounts.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and B’Tselem also investigated the incident.

These investigations all concluded that the shots that killed Abu Akleh were fired by the Israeli army from a spot where military vehicles were positioned, some 200 metres away.

The investigations found no records of any armed Palestinian located between the Al Jazeera journalists and the military vehicles, discrediting the Israeli military’s account.

Following the investigations, Israel’s army switched lines, saying that there was a "high possibility" that Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by "wrong fire" from its soldiers who were shooting at Palestinians during the military raid.