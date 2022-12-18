Militants have seized a counter-terrorism centre in the northwestern Pakistani area of Bannu and taken hostages to negotiate with government authorities, officials said on Sunday.

"It's not clear if the terrorists attacked from outside, or if they snatched the ammunition from staff inside while being interrogated following their arrest," Bannu police spokesman Muhammad Naseeb told the news agency Reuters.

He said security forces had surrounded the compound.

Two other officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the militants were looking to negotiate for safe passage to neighbouring Afghanistan.

One said about 15 militants took control of the centre after overpowering interrogators inside, grabbing their weapons and taking five or six of them hostage.

The affiliation of the militants was not immediately known.