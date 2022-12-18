WORLD
3 MIN READ
Militants capture counter-terrorism centre in Pakistan, take hostages
Officials said 15 militants took control of the centre after overpowering interrogators inside, grabbing their weapons and taking five or six of them hostage.
Militants capture counter-terrorism centre in Pakistan, take hostages
Soldiers drive toward North Waziristan, from Bannu, June 20, 2014 / file. / Reuters
Ylenia GostoliYlenia Gostoli
December 18, 2022

Militants have seized a counter-terrorism centre in the northwestern Pakistani area of Bannu and taken hostages to negotiate with government authorities, officials said on Sunday.

"It's not clear if the terrorists attacked from outside, or if they snatched the ammunition from staff inside while being interrogated following their arrest," Bannu police spokesman Muhammad Naseeb told the news agency Reuters.

He said security forces had surrounded the compound.

Two other officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the militants were looking to negotiate for safe passage to neighbouring Afghanistan.

One said about 15 militants took control of the centre after overpowering interrogators inside, grabbing their weapons and taking five or six of them hostage.

The affiliation of the militants was not immediately known.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Fear and despair grip Pakistan’s Swat as TTP foothold increases

Pakistan has been fighting an insurgency by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan. The TTP associates itself with Afghanistan's Taliban, which had been trying to broker talks between the Pakistani government and the TTP.

A spokesman for the TTP did not immediately confirm or deny a link with the militants in the compound.

Earlier in the day, at least four policemen were killed and as many injured in an ambush on a police station in the Lakki Marwat district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province, abutting neighbouring Afghanistan. It was the latest in a slew of similar incidents in recent months. 

The recent attacks are the aftermath of rescinding a fragile cease-fire between Pakistani security forces and the TTP. Both sides blame each other for the violation of the cease-fire.

READ MORE:Policemen killed in northwest Pakistan in suspected terrorist attack

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula