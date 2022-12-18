The United Kingdom has charged a 19-year-old man over a deadly incident in the English Channel in which a boat packed with migrants capsized, resulting in the loss of four lives.

UK police on Sunday said the suspect, who they named as Ibrahima Bah, of no fixed address, had been charged with abetting irregular immigration.

Bah had been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates in the southern coastal town of Folkestone on Monday, Kent Police said.

The migrant boat got into trouble in freezing temperatures early on Wednesday, sparking a rescue operation by a fishing boat, Britain's coastguard and other emergency responders.

One of those who died in Wednesday's tragedy was a teenager, regional authorities said. 39 migrants, including 12 children, were rescued.

'A stark reminder'